Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas, Simonds lead Georgia St. over Arkansas St. 76-60

February 28, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Thomas had 15 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers beat Arkansas State 76-60 on Thursday night. D’Marcus Simonds added 14 points for the Panthers. Devin Mitchell chipped in 13, Damon Wilson scored 12 and Malik Benlevi had 10.

Ty Cockfield II had 20 points for the Red Wolves (12-16, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference). Grantham Gillard added seven rebounds. Shaquillo Fritz had eight rebounds.

Georgia State (20-9, 11-5) will seek its sixth consecutive home win on Saturday when the team hosts Arkansas-Little Rock. Arkansas State plays Georgia Southern on the road on Saturday.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.