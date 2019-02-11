Thomas ties career high leading Norfolk St past FAMU 66-54

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nic Thomas tied a career-high with 26 points on four 3-pointers and made all 10 of his foul shots and Norfolk State beat Florida A&M 66-54 on Monday night.

Thomas scored 26 with seven 3s on Jan. 26 in an 88-60 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. He entered Monday’s games averaging 14.5 points per game.

The Spartans (14-11, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) — winners of nine of their last 10 — raced to a 12-0 lead and never trailed. The Rattlers rallied with a 13-3 run and trailed by two when Kamron Reaves buried a 3 with 11:38 before halftime. Mastadi Pitt’s layup with five seconds left before the break made it 33-26. The Spartans went on a 14-5 run, Thomas’ foul shots made it 47-31 with 13:26 left and Norfolk State led by double digits the rest of the way. Jordan Butler added 10 points for the Spartans.

Justin Ravenel scored 18 for the Rattlers (10-16, 7-4) and Isaiah Martin chipped in 10 with nine rebounds.

