The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Friday, February 1, 2019

February 1, 2019 11:18 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 51 22 57 79
Patrick Kane, CHI 51 31 44 75
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 52 29 45 74
Mikko Rantanen, COL 50 23 51 74
Connor McDavid, EDM 49 29 44 73
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 50 27 44 71
Brayden Point, TB 51 30 35 65
Blake Wheeler, WPG 51 9 54 63
Mark Scheifele, WPG 51 26 36 62
Mitchell Marner, TOR 50 20 42 62
David Pastrnak, BOS 51 30 31 61
Sean Monahan, CGY 52 27 34 61
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 50 27 34 61
Sidney Crosby, PIT 48 22 38 60
Elias Lindholm, CGY 52 22 37 59
2 tied with 58 pts.

