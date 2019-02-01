Through Friday, February 1, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|51
|22
|57
|79
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|51
|31
|44
|75
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|52
|29
|45
|74
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|50
|23
|51
|74
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|49
|29
|44
|73
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|50
|27
|44
|71
|Brayden Point, TB
|51
|30
|35
|65
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|51
|9
|54
|63
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|51
|26
|36
|62
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|50
|20
|42
|62
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|51
|30
|31
|61
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|52
|27
|34
|61
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|50
|27
|34
|61
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|48
|22
|38
|60
|Elias Lindholm, CGY
|52
|22
|37
|59
|2 tied with 58 pts.
