Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Friday, February 15, 2019

February 16, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 58 26 66 92
Patrick Kane, CHI 57 34 51 85
Connor McDavid, EDM 56 31 51 82
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 57 29 49 78
Mikko Rantanen, COL 57 24 52 76
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 57 29 46 75
Brayden Point, TB 57 33 41 74
Steven Stamkos, TB 58 32 37 69
Brad Marchand, BOS 57 22 47 69
Mitchell Marner, TOR 57 21 48 69
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 57 34 34 68
Mark Scheifele, WPG 58 30 38 68
Blake Wheeler, WPG 58 12 56 68
4 tied with 66 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.