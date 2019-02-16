Through Friday, February 15, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|58
|26
|66
|92
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|57
|34
|51
|85
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|56
|31
|51
|82
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|57
|29
|49
|78
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|57
|24
|52
|76
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|57
|29
|46
|75
|Brayden Point, TB
|57
|33
|41
|74
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|58
|32
|37
|69
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|57
|22
|47
|69
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|57
|21
|48
|69
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|57
|34
|34
|68
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|58
|30
|38
|68
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|58
|12
|56
|68
|4 tied with 66 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.