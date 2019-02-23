Through Friday, February 22, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 62 30 70 100 Patrick Kane, CHI 61 39 54 93 Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 61 30 49 79 Brayden Point, TB 60 35 43 78 Mikko Rantanen, COL 61 25 53 78 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 61 30 47 77 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 60 36 37 73 Steven Stamkos, TB 62 33 40 73 Sidney Crosby, PIT 58 25 48 73 Brad Marchand, BOS 60 24 47 71 Blake Wheeler, WPG 61 12 59 71 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 60 43 27 70 Elias Lindholm, CGY 61 25 44 69 Mitchell Marner, TOR 60 21 48 69 3 tied with 68 pts.

