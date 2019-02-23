Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Friday, February 22, 2019

February 23, 2019 1:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 62 30 70 100
Patrick Kane, CHI 61 39 54 93
Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 61 30 49 79
Brayden Point, TB 60 35 43 78
Mikko Rantanen, COL 61 25 53 78
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 61 30 47 77
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 60 36 37 73
Steven Stamkos, TB 62 33 40 73
Sidney Crosby, PIT 58 25 48 73
Brad Marchand, BOS 60 24 47 71
Blake Wheeler, WPG 61 12 59 71
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 60 43 27 70
Elias Lindholm, CGY 61 25 44 69
Mitchell Marner, TOR 60 21 48 69
3 tied with 68 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.