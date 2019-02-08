Through Friday, February 8, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|54
|22
|59
|81
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|53
|31
|49
|80
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|54
|32
|47
|79
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|53
|24
|51
|75
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|54
|29
|45
|74
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|53
|28
|45
|73
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|54
|32
|34
|66
|Brayden Point, TB
|53
|31
|35
|66
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|54
|31
|34
|65
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|53
|20
|45
|65
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|54
|11
|54
|65
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|54
|27
|36
|63
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|54
|27
|35
|62
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|55
|24
|38
|62
|4 tied with 61 pts.
