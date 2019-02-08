Listen Live Sports

Through Friday, February 8, 2019

February 8, 2019 11:03 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 54 22 59 81
Connor McDavid, EDM 53 31 49 80
Patrick Kane, CHI 54 32 47 79
Mikko Rantanen, COL 53 24 51 75
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 54 29 45 74
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 53 28 45 73
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 54 32 34 66
Brayden Point, TB 53 31 35 66
David Pastrnak, BOS 54 31 34 65
Mitchell Marner, TOR 53 20 45 65
Blake Wheeler, WPG 54 11 54 65
Mark Scheifele, WPG 54 27 36 63
Sean Monahan, CGY 54 27 35 62
Sebastian Aho, CAR 55 24 38 62
4 tied with 61 pts.

