Through Monday, February 11, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|56
|24
|60
|84
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|55
|33
|48
|81
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|54
|31
|50
|81
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|55
|29
|46
|75
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|55
|24
|51
|75
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|55
|29
|45
|74
|Brayden Point, TB
|55
|32
|37
|69
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|56
|12
|55
|67
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|55
|32
|34
|66
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|56
|31
|35
|66
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|55
|20
|46
|66
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|56
|28
|37
|65
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|53
|24
|41
|65
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|55
|21
|44
|65
|2 tied with 64 pts.
