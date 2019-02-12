Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, February 11, 2019

February 12, 2019 1:24 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 56 24 60 84
Patrick Kane, CHI 55 33 48 81
Connor McDavid, EDM 54 31 50 81
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 55 29 46 75
Mikko Rantanen, COL 55 24 51 75
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 55 29 45 74
Brayden Point, TB 55 32 37 69
Blake Wheeler, WPG 56 12 55 67
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 55 32 34 66
David Pastrnak, BOS 56 31 35 66
Mitchell Marner, TOR 55 20 46 66
Mark Scheifele, WPG 56 28 37 65
Sidney Crosby, PIT 53 24 41 65
Brad Marchand, BOS 55 21 44 65
2 tied with 64 pts.

