Through Monday, February 18, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 60 29 70 99 Patrick Kane, CHI 59 36 54 90 Connor McDavid, EDM 57 31 52 83 Brayden Point, TB 59 35 43 78 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 59 29 49 78 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 59 29 47 76 Mikko Rantanen, COL 59 24 52 76 Steven Stamkos, TB 60 33 39 72 Sidney Crosby, PIT 56 25 47 72 Brad Marchand, BOS 59 23 47 70 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 59 42 27 69 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 58 35 34 69 Mitchell Marner, TOR 58 21 48 69 3 tied with 68 pts.

