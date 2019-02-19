Through Monday, February 18, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|60
|29
|70
|99
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|59
|36
|54
|90
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|57
|31
|52
|83
|Brayden Point, TB
|59
|35
|43
|78
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|59
|29
|49
|78
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|59
|29
|47
|76
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|59
|24
|52
|76
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|60
|33
|39
|72
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|56
|25
|47
|72
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|59
|23
|47
|70
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|59
|42
|27
|69
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|58
|35
|34
|69
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|58
|21
|48
|69
|3 tied with 68 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.