The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Monday, February 18, 2019

February 19, 2019 1:27 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 60 29 70 99
Patrick Kane, CHI 59 36 54 90
Connor McDavid, EDM 57 31 52 83
Brayden Point, TB 59 35 43 78
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 59 29 49 78
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 59 29 47 76
Mikko Rantanen, COL 59 24 52 76
Steven Stamkos, TB 60 33 39 72
Sidney Crosby, PIT 56 25 47 72
Brad Marchand, BOS 59 23 47 70
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 59 42 27 69
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 58 35 34 69
Mitchell Marner, TOR 58 21 48 69
3 tied with 68 pts.

