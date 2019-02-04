Through Monday, February 4, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 52 22 58 80 Patrick Kane, CHI 52 31 45 76 Connor McDavid, EDM 51 31 45 76 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 53 29 45 74 Mikko Rantanen, COL 51 23 51 74 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 51 27 44 71 Brayden Point, TB 51 30 35 65 Blake Wheeler, WPG 52 10 54 64 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 52 29 34 63 Mitchell Marner, TOR 52 20 43 63 David Pastrnak, BOS 52 30 32 62 Sean Monahan, CGY 53 27 35 62 Mark Scheifele, WPG 52 26 36 62 Sidney Crosby, PIT 49 23 38 61 2 tied with 60 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.