Through Saturday, February 2, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|52
|22
|58
|80
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|52
|31
|45
|76
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|51
|31
|45
|76
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|53
|29
|45
|74
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|51
|23
|51
|74
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|51
|27
|44
|71
|Brayden Point, TB
|51
|30
|35
|65
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|52
|10
|54
|64
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|52
|29
|34
|63
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|51
|20
|43
|63
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|52
|30
|32
|62
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|53
|27
|35
|62
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|52
|26
|36
|62
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|49
|23
|38
|61
|2 tied with 60 pts.
