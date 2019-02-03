Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, February 2, 2019

February 3, 2019 5:24 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 52 22 58 80
Patrick Kane, CHI 52 31 45 76
Connor McDavid, EDM 51 31 45 76
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 53 29 45 74
Mikko Rantanen, COL 51 23 51 74
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 51 27 44 71
Brayden Point, TB 51 30 35 65
Blake Wheeler, WPG 52 10 54 64
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 52 29 34 63
Mitchell Marner, TOR 51 20 43 63
David Pastrnak, BOS 52 30 32 62
Sean Monahan, CGY 53 27 35 62
Mark Scheifele, WPG 52 26 36 62
Sidney Crosby, PIT 49 23 38 61
2 tied with 60 pts.

