Through Saturday, February 23, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 62 30 70 100 Patrick Kane, CHI 61 39 54 93 Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 62 32 48 80 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 61 30 49 79 Mikko Rantanen, COL 62 25 54 79 Brayden Point, TB 60 35 43 78 Sidney Crosby, PIT 59 26 49 75 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 61 36 38 74 Steven Stamkos, TB 62 33 40 73 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 61 44 27 71 Brad Marchand, BOS 61 24 47 71 Mitchell Marner, TOR 61 21 50 71 Blake Wheeler, WPG 61 12 59 71 2 tied with 69 pts.

