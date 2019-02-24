Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, February 23, 2019

February 24, 2019 1:10 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 62 30 70 100
Patrick Kane, CHI 61 39 54 93
Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 62 32 48 80
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 61 30 49 79
Mikko Rantanen, COL 62 25 54 79
Brayden Point, TB 60 35 43 78
Sidney Crosby, PIT 59 26 49 75
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 61 36 38 74
Steven Stamkos, TB 62 33 40 73
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 61 44 27 71
Brad Marchand, BOS 61 24 47 71
Mitchell Marner, TOR 61 21 50 71
Blake Wheeler, WPG 61 12 59 71
2 tied with 69 pts.

