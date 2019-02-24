Through Saturday, February 23, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|62
|30
|70
|100
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|61
|39
|54
|93
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|58
|32
|53
|85
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|62
|32
|48
|80
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|61
|30
|49
|79
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|62
|25
|54
|79
|Brayden Point, TB
|60
|35
|43
|78
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|59
|26
|49
|75
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|61
|36
|38
|74
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|62
|33
|40
|73
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|61
|44
|27
|71
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|61
|24
|47
|71
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|61
|21
|50
|71
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|61
|12
|59
|71
|2 tied with 69 pts.
