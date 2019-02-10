Through Saturday, February 9, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|55
|22
|59
|81
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|54
|31
|49
|80
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|54
|32
|47
|79
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|55
|29
|46
|75
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|54
|24
|51
|75
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|54
|28
|45
|73
|Brayden Point, TB
|54
|31
|36
|67
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|55
|32
|34
|66
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|55
|31
|35
|66
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|54
|20
|46
|66
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|55
|11
|54
|65
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|55
|27
|36
|63
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|55
|27
|36
|63
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|52
|21
|42
|63
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|54
|20
|43
|63
|3 tied with 62 pts.
