Through Saturday, February 9, 2019

February 10, 2019 1:25 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 55 22 59 81
Connor McDavid, EDM 54 31 49 80
Patrick Kane, CHI 54 32 47 79
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 55 29 46 75
Mikko Rantanen, COL 54 24 51 75
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 54 28 45 73
Brayden Point, TB 54 31 36 67
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 55 32 34 66
David Pastrnak, BOS 55 31 35 66
Mitchell Marner, TOR 54 20 46 66
Blake Wheeler, WPG 55 11 54 65
Sean Monahan, CGY 55 27 36 63
Mark Scheifele, WPG 55 27 36 63
Artemi Panarin, CLS 52 21 42 63
Brad Marchand, BOS 54 20 43 63
3 tied with 62 pts.

