Through Saturday, February 9, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 55 22 59 81 Connor McDavid, EDM 54 31 49 80 Patrick Kane, CHI 54 32 47 79 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 55 29 46 75 Mikko Rantanen, COL 54 24 51 75 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 54 28 45 73 Brayden Point, TB 54 31 36 67 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 55 32 34 66 David Pastrnak, BOS 55 31 35 66 Mitchell Marner, TOR 54 20 46 66 Blake Wheeler, WPG 55 11 54 65 Sean Monahan, CGY 55 27 36 63 Mark Scheifele, WPG 55 27 36 63 Artemi Panarin, CLS 52 21 42 63 Brad Marchand, BOS 54 20 43 63 3 tied with 62 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.