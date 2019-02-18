Through Sunday, February 17, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|59
|27
|67
|94
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|58
|35
|52
|87
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|57
|31
|52
|83
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|58
|29
|49
|78
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|58
|24
|52
|76
|Brayden Point, TB
|58
|33
|42
|75
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|58
|29
|46
|75
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|56
|25
|47
|72
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|59
|32
|39
|71
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|58
|23
|47
|70
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|58
|35
|34
|69
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|58
|21
|48
|69
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|59
|30
|38
|68
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|59
|12
|56
|68
|3 tied with 67 pts.
