Through Sunday, February 17, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 59 27 67 94 Patrick Kane, CHI 58 35 52 87 Connor McDavid, EDM 57 31 52 83 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 58 29 49 78 Mikko Rantanen, COL 58 24 52 76 Brayden Point, TB 58 33 42 75 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 58 29 46 75 Sidney Crosby, PIT 56 25 47 72 Steven Stamkos, TB 59 32 39 71 Brad Marchand, BOS 58 23 47 70 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 58 35 34 69 Mitchell Marner, TOR 58 21 48 69 Mark Scheifele, WPG 59 30 38 68 Blake Wheeler, WPG 59 12 56 68 3 tied with 67 pts.

