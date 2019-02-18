Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Sunday, February 17, 2019

February 18, 2019 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 59 27 67 94
Patrick Kane, CHI 58 35 52 87
Connor McDavid, EDM 57 31 52 83
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 58 29 49 78
Mikko Rantanen, COL 58 24 52 76
Brayden Point, TB 58 33 42 75
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 58 29 46 75
Sidney Crosby, PIT 56 25 47 72
Steven Stamkos, TB 59 32 39 71
Brad Marchand, BOS 58 23 47 70
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 58 35 34 69
Mitchell Marner, TOR 58 21 48 69
Mark Scheifele, WPG 59 30 38 68
Blake Wheeler, WPG 59 12 56 68
3 tied with 67 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army National Guard in Canada to learn winter survival skills

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.