Through Thursday, February 14, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 58 26 66 92 Patrick Kane, CHI 57 34 51 85 Connor McDavid, EDM 55 31 51 82 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 57 29 49 78 Mikko Rantanen, COL 57 24 52 76 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 57 29 46 75 Brayden Point, TB 57 33 41 74 Steven Stamkos, TB 58 32 37 69 Brad Marchand, BOS 56 22 47 69 Mitchell Marner, TOR 57 21 48 69 Mark Scheifele, WPG 58 30 38 68 Blake Wheeler, WPG 58 12 56 68 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 56 33 34 67 3 tied with 66 pts.

