The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Thursday, February 21, 2019

February 22, 2019 1:13 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 62 30 70 100
Patrick Kane, CHI 60 38 54 92
Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 60 30 49 79
Brayden Point, TB 60 35 43 78
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 60 30 47 77
Mikko Rantanen, COL 60 25 52 77
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 60 36 37 73
Steven Stamkos, TB 62 33 40 73
Sidney Crosby, PIT 58 25 48 73
Brad Marchand, BOS 60 24 47 71
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 60 43 27 70
Elias Lindholm, CGY 60 25 44 69
Mitchell Marner, TOR 60 21 48 69
Blake Wheeler, WPG 60 12 57 69
3 tied with 68 pts.

