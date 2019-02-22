Through Thursday, February 21, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 62 30 70 100 Patrick Kane, CHI 60 38 54 92 Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 60 30 49 79 Brayden Point, TB 60 35 43 78 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 60 30 47 77 Mikko Rantanen, COL 60 25 52 77 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 60 36 37 73 Steven Stamkos, TB 62 33 40 73 Sidney Crosby, PIT 58 25 48 73 Brad Marchand, BOS 60 24 47 71 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 60 43 27 70 Elias Lindholm, CGY 60 25 44 69 Mitchell Marner, TOR 60 21 48 69 Blake Wheeler, WPG 60 12 57 69 3 tied with 68 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.