Through Thursday, February 7, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 54 22 59 81 Connor McDavid, EDM 53 31 49 80 Patrick Kane, CHI 54 32 47 79 Mikko Rantanen, COL 53 24 51 75 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 54 29 45 74 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 53 28 45 73 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 54 32 34 66 Brayden Point, TB 53 31 35 66 David Pastrnak, BOS 54 31 34 65 Mitchell Marner, TOR 53 20 45 65 Blake Wheeler, WPG 54 11 54 65 Mark Scheifele, WPG 54 27 36 63 Sean Monahan, CGY 54 27 35 62 Sebastian Aho, CAR 54 24 38 62 4 tied with 61 pts.

