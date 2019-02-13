Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, February 12, 2019

February 13, 2019 1:14 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 57 25 63 88
Patrick Kane, CHI 56 33 49 82
Connor McDavid, EDM 54 31 50 81
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 56 29 48 77
Mikko Rantanen, COL 56 24 51 75
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 56 29 45 74
Brayden Point, TB 56 33 39 72
Brad Marchand, BOS 56 22 47 69
Mark Scheifele, WPG 57 30 38 68
Blake Wheeler, WPG 57 12 56 68
Mitchell Marner, TOR 56 20 47 67
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 55 32 34 66
David Pastrnak, BOS 56 31 35 66
Steven Stamkos, TB 57 30 36 66
2 tied with 65 pts.

