Through Tuesday, February 12, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 57 25 63 88 Patrick Kane, CHI 56 33 49 82 Connor McDavid, EDM 54 31 50 81 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 56 29 48 77 Mikko Rantanen, COL 56 24 51 75 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 56 29 45 74 Brayden Point, TB 56 33 39 72 Brad Marchand, BOS 56 22 47 69 Mark Scheifele, WPG 57 30 38 68 Blake Wheeler, WPG 57 12 56 68 Mitchell Marner, TOR 56 20 47 67 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 55 32 34 66 David Pastrnak, BOS 56 31 35 66 Steven Stamkos, TB 57 30 36 66 2 tied with 65 pts.

