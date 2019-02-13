Through Tuesday, February 12, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|57
|25
|63
|88
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|56
|33
|49
|82
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|54
|31
|50
|81
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|56
|29
|48
|77
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|56
|24
|51
|75
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|56
|29
|45
|74
|Brayden Point, TB
|56
|33
|39
|72
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|56
|22
|47
|69
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|57
|30
|38
|68
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|57
|12
|56
|68
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|56
|20
|47
|67
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|55
|32
|34
|66
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|56
|31
|35
|66
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|57
|30
|36
|66
|2 tied with 65 pts.
