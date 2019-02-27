Through Tuesday, February 26, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|63
|30
|71
|101
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|62
|39
|54
|93
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|58
|32
|53
|85
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|63
|32
|48
|80
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|63
|30
|50
|80
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|63
|26
|54
|80
|Brayden Point, TB
|61
|36
|43
|79
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|60
|27
|50
|77
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|62
|38
|38
|76
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|63
|33
|42
|75
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|63
|44
|30
|74
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|62
|25
|49
|74
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|63
|12
|61
|73
|Elias Lindholm, CGY
|63
|25
|46
|71
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|62
|21
|50
|71
|2 tied with 70 pts.
