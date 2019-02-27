Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, February 26, 2019

February 27, 2019 1:19 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 63 30 71 101
Patrick Kane, CHI 62 39 54 93
Connor McDavid, EDM 58 32 53 85
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 63 32 48 80
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 63 30 50 80
Mikko Rantanen, COL 63 26 54 80
Brayden Point, TB 61 36 43 79
Sidney Crosby, PIT 60 27 50 77
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 62 38 38 76
Steven Stamkos, TB 63 33 42 75
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 63 44 30 74
Brad Marchand, BOS 62 25 49 74
Blake Wheeler, WPG 63 12 61 73
Elias Lindholm, CGY 63 25 46 71
Mitchell Marner, TOR 62 21 50 71
2 tied with 70 pts.

