Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Wednesday, February 13, 2019

February 14, 2019 2:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 57 25 63 88
Patrick Kane, CHI 56 33 49 82
Connor McDavid, EDM 55 31 51 82
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 56 29 48 77
Mikko Rantanen, COL 56 24 51 75
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 56 29 45 74
Brayden Point, TB 56 33 39 72
Brad Marchand, BOS 56 22 47 69
Mark Scheifele, WPG 57 30 38 68
Blake Wheeler, WPG 57 12 56 68
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 56 33 34 67
Mitchell Marner, TOR 56 20 47 67
David Pastrnak, BOS 56 31 35 66
Steven Stamkos, TB 57 30 36 66
Sidney Crosby, PIT 54 24 42 66
1 tied with 65 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.