Through Wednesday, February 27, 2019

|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|64
|30
|74
|104
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|63
|40
|54
|94
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|59
|32
|54
|86
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|64
|30
|52
|82
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|64
|33
|48
|81
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|64
|27
|54
|81
|Brayden Point, TB
|62
|36
|44
|80
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|63
|39
|38
|77
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|64
|33
|44
|77
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|60
|27
|50
|77
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|63
|44
|30
|74
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|62
|25
|49
|74
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|63
|22
|52
|74
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|63
|12
|61
|73
|Elias Lindholm, CGY
|64
|26
|46
|72
|2 tied with 70 pts.
