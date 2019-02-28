Listen Live Sports

Through Wednesday, February 27, 2019

February 28, 2019 1:15 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 64 30 74 104
Patrick Kane, CHI 63 40 54 94
Connor McDavid, EDM 59 32 54 86
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 64 30 52 82
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 64 33 48 81
Mikko Rantanen, COL 64 27 54 81
Brayden Point, TB 62 36 44 80
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 63 39 38 77
Steven Stamkos, TB 64 33 44 77
Sidney Crosby, PIT 60 27 50 77
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 63 44 30 74
Brad Marchand, BOS 62 25 49 74
Mitchell Marner, TOR 63 22 52 74
Blake Wheeler, WPG 63 12 61 73
Elias Lindholm, CGY 64 26 46 72
2 tied with 70 pts.

