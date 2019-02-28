Through Wednesday, February 27, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 64 30 74 104 Patrick Kane, CHI 63 40 54 94 Connor McDavid, EDM 59 32 54 86 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 64 30 52 82 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 64 33 48 81 Mikko Rantanen, COL 64 27 54 81 Brayden Point, TB 62 36 44 80 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 63 39 38 77 Steven Stamkos, TB 64 33 44 77 Sidney Crosby, PIT 60 27 50 77 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 63 44 30 74 Brad Marchand, BOS 62 25 49 74 Mitchell Marner, TOR 63 22 52 74 Blake Wheeler, WPG 63 12 61 73 Elias Lindholm, CGY 64 26 46 72 2 tied with 70 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.