The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thunder-Celtics, Box

February 3, 2019 4:33 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (129)

George 11-27 10-12 37, Grant 5-8 3-5 15, Adams 7-11 2-4 16, Westbrook 8-19 5-8 22, Ferguson 4-9 0-0 11, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Schroder 5-13 4-4 16, Diallo 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 45-92 25-34 129.

BOSTON (134)

Tatum 4-8 3-4 11, Morris 8-14 1-1 19, Horford 8-13 0-0 17, Irving 14-19 1-1 30, Smart 6-11 2-2 18, Hayward 1-6 1-1 3, Brown 4-6 2-4 12, Theis 5-6 2-2 14, Rozier 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 54-91 13-17 134.

Oklahoma City 29 29 35 36—129
Boston 31 35 33 35—134

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 14-35 (George 5-16, Ferguson 3-8, Grant 2-2, Schroder 2-5, Patterson 1-1, Westbrook 1-3), Boston 13-34 (Smart 4-9, Theis 2-2, Brown 2-2, Morris 2-8, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-4, Irving 1-5, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 42 (Westbrook 12), Boston 38 (Morris, Tatum, Rozier 7). Assists_Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 16), Boston 36 (Irving 11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 18, Boston 22. Technicals_Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, George. A_18,624 (18,624).

