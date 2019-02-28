Listen Live Sports

Thunder forward George, 76ers cener Embiid out

February 28, 2019 7:05 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are out for Thursday night’s showdown between two of the NBA’s best teams.

George is out with a shoulder injury. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said George was injured during a loss at Denver on Tuesday night, but he wasn’t sure exactly on what play it happened.

George is second in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game and leads the league in steals with 2.29 per contest.

Embiid will miss his fourth straight game with left knee soreness. He’s sixth in the league with 27.3 points per game and third in rebounds with 13.5 per contest.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

