Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Rockets, Box

February 9, 2019 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (117)

George 12-22 15-18 45, Grant 3-9 1-2 8, Adams 3-6 0-0 6, Westbrook 8-21 4-5 21, Ferguson 6-9 0-0 15, Nader 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Schroder 6-13 4-5 17, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 24-30 117.

HOUSTON (112)

Gordon 5-14 0-0 13, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Faried 8-11 1-5 17, Paul 5-12 6-7 18, Harden 11-28 14-15 42, Nene 1-2 0-0 2, Green 3-5 0-1 7, Shumpert 1-5 0-0 3, Rivers 3-6 1-2 10. Totals 37-86 22-30 112.

Oklahoma City 25 23 42 27—117
Houston 28 42 20 22—112

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-34 (George 6-14, Ferguson 3-5, Patterson 1-2, Grant 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Westbrook 1-5, Nader 0-1, Burton 0-1), Houston 16-45 (Harden 6-16, Rivers 3-5, Gordon 3-10, Paul 2-5, Green 1-3, Shumpert 1-5, Tucker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 53 (Westbrook 12), Houston 39 (Faried 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 11), Houston 18 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, Houston 26. Technicals_George, Harden. A_18,061 (18,500).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.