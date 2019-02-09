Thunder-Rockets, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (117)

George 12-22 15-18 45, Grant 3-9 1-2 8, Adams 3-6 0-0 6, Westbrook 8-21 4-5 21, Ferguson 6-9 0-0 15, Nader 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Schroder 6-13 4-5 17, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 24-30 117.

HOUSTON (112)

Gordon 5-14 0-0 13, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Faried 8-11 1-5 17, Paul 5-12 6-7 18, Harden 11-28 14-15 42, Nene 1-2 0-0 2, Green 3-5 0-1 7, Shumpert 1-5 0-0 3, Rivers 3-6 1-2 10. Totals 37-86 22-30 112.

Oklahoma City 25 23 42 27—117 Houston 28 42 20 22—112

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-34 (George 6-14, Ferguson 3-5, Patterson 1-2, Grant 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Westbrook 1-5, Nader 0-1, Burton 0-1), Houston 16-45 (Harden 6-16, Rivers 3-5, Gordon 3-10, Paul 2-5, Green 1-3, Shumpert 1-5, Tucker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 53 (Westbrook 12), Houston 39 (Faried 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 11), Houston 18 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, Houston 26. Technicals_George, Harden. A_18,061 (18,500).

