The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thunder sends Luwawu-Cabarrot to Bulls for 2nd round pick

February 1, 2019 3:09 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

The Thunder made the announcement Friday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in 21 games this season, including one start, and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.

Oklahoma City acquired Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers last July in a three-team trade in which the Thunder also acquired Dennis Schroder.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

