Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Keiser 19-4, Trinity International 6-3

Olivet Nazarene at Campbellsville, 2, ccd.

MIDWEST

Indiana Kokomo 5, Ohio Christian 1

SOUTHWEST

Crowley’s Ridge 6-16, Champion Baptist 3-2

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.