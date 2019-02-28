Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Washington 032 000 000—5 9 0 Boston 000 283 00x—13 15 0

Scherzer, Fedde (4), McGowin (5), Pena (6), Hoover (6), Voth (7), and Suzuki, Kieboom, Barrera; Velazquez, Reyes (3), Weber (5), Smith (7), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Rei. W_Weber 1-0. L_Fedde 1-1. HRs_Adams; Holt.

___

Detroit 500 100 100—7 10 0 Atlanta 002 000 004—6 8 1

Moore, Voelker (3), Alcantara (4), Reininger (5), Fernandez (6), Paredes (7), Houston (8), Jimenez (9), and Wilson, Sanchez; Toussaint, Johnstone (2), Venters (3), Freeman (4), Harrison (5), Anderson (7), Biddle (8), De Paula (9), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Moore 2-0. L_Toussaint 0-2. HRs_Peterson, Castro; Lugbauer, Florimon.

___

Pittsburgh 122 000 001—6 8 0 New York Yankees 310 100 21x—8 11 0

Brault, Hartlieb (2), Waddell (4), McRae (5), Escobar (7), Eckelman (8), and Baron, Kelley; Happ, Tarpley (2), Ottavino (3), Britton (4), Cortes (5), Holder (6), Rosa (8), and Higashioka. W_Holder. L_Escobar 0-1. Sv_Rosa. HRs_Reyes, Kang, Shuck; Tulowitzki, Wade.

___

Miami 000 012 002—5 9 2 Houston 200 122 00x—7 7 1

Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.

___

New York Mets 000 020 100—3 11 1 St. Louis 100 000 010—2 8 0

Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.

___

Baltimore 021 020 000—5 9 1 Philadelphia (ss) 011 000 102—5 11 1

Bundy, Hess (3), Yacabonis (5), Araujo (7), Ysla (7), Castro (8), Carroll (9), and Wynns, Susac; Medina, Llovera (2), Arano (3), Morgan (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Bleich (7), McKay (9), and Butera, McBride. HRs_Hall.

___

Philadelphia (ss) 311 042 000—11 14 1 Toronto 004 000 001—5 7 0

De Los Santos, Davis (4), Garcia (6), Gilbert (8), and Knapp, Grullon; Borucki, Thornton (3), Giles (5), Fisk (5), Tepera (6), Axford (7), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cozens; Grichuk.

___

