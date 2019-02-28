Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Washington
|032
|000
|000—5
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|283
|00x—13
|15
|0
Scherzer, Fedde (4), McGowin (5), Pena (6), Hoover (6), Voth (7), and Suzuki, Kieboom, Barrera; Velazquez, Reyes (3), Weber (5), Smith (7), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Rei. W_Weber 1-0. L_Fedde 1-1. HRs_Adams; Holt.
___
|Detroit
|500
|100
|100—7
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|004—6
|8
|1
Moore, Voelker (3), Alcantara (4), Reininger (5), Fernandez (6), Paredes (7), Houston (8), Jimenez (9), and Wilson, Sanchez; Toussaint, Johnstone (2), Venters (3), Freeman (4), Harrison (5), Anderson (7), Biddle (8), De Paula (9), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Moore 2-0. L_Toussaint 0-2. HRs_Peterson, Castro; Lugbauer, Florimon.
___
|Pittsburgh
|122
|000
|001—6
|8
|0
|New York Yankees
|310
|100
|21x—8
|11
|0
Brault, Hartlieb (2), Waddell (4), McRae (5), Escobar (7), Eckelman (8), and Baron, Kelley; Happ, Tarpley (2), Ottavino (3), Britton (4), Cortes (5), Holder (6), Rosa (8), and Higashioka. W_Holder. L_Escobar 0-1. Sv_Rosa. HRs_Reyes, Kang, Shuck; Tulowitzki, Wade.
___
|Miami
|000
|012
|002—5
|9
|2
|Houston
|200
|122
|00x—7
|7
|1
Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|020
|100—3
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.
___
|Baltimore
|021
|020
|000—5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|011
|000
|102—5
|11
|1
Bundy, Hess (3), Yacabonis (5), Araujo (7), Ysla (7), Castro (8), Carroll (9), and Wynns, Susac; Medina, Llovera (2), Arano (3), Morgan (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Bleich (7), McKay (9), and Butera, McBride. HRs_Hall.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|311
|042
|000—11
|14
|1
|Toronto
|004
|000
|001—5
|7
|0
De Los Santos, Davis (4), Garcia (6), Gilbert (8), and Knapp, Grullon; Borucki, Thornton (3), Giles (5), Fisk (5), Tepera (6), Axford (7), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cozens; Grichuk.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.