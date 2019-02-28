Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

February 28, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami 000 012 002—5 9 2
Houston 200 122 00x—7 7 1

Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.

___

New York Mets 000 020 100—3 11 1
St. Louis 100 000 010—2 8 0

Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.