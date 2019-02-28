Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Miami 000 012 002—5 9 2 Houston 200 122 00x—7 7 1

Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.

___

New York Mets 000 020 100—3 11 1 St. Louis 100 000 010—2 8 0

Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.

___

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.