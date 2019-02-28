Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Miami
|000
|012
|002—5
|9
|2
|Houston
|200
|122
|00x—7
|7
|1
Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|020
|100—3
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.
___
