Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 75, Carmel 69

Annandale 53, T.C. Williams 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Christian 41

Bishop Ireton 50, Bishop McNamara, Md. 45

Bishop O’Connell 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50

Bishop Walsh, Md. 82, Virginia Academy 55

Bluestone 42, Buckingham County 37

Cape Henry Collegiate 79, Peninsula Catholic 49

Carlisle 67, Fishburne Military 33

Carver Academy 81, King & Queen 73

Centreville 63, Oakton 59

Christ Chapel Academy 74, Millwood School 56

Christiansburg 48, Blacksburg 45

Clarke County 61, Madison County 50

East Rockingham 79, Stonewall Jackson 35

Faith Christian-Roanoke 71, Lynchburg Home School 48

George Wythe-Wytheville 70, Auburn 59

Goochland 69, Central Lunenburg 22

Handley 53, Millbrook 42

Highland-Warrenton 85, Randolph-Macon 52

Holston 69, Rural Retreat 47

Jefferson Forest 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 50

John Battle 87, Marion 66

John Champe 80, Broad Run 74

Legacy Christian Academy 65, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 38

Lighthouse Academy 57, Quantico 48

Lloyd Bird 67, Varina 57

Loudoun County 68, Riverside 65, OT

Loudoun Valley 80, Park View-Sterling 50

Maggie Walker 50, Amelia County 38

Miller School 63, Roanoke Catholic 46

New Covenant 65, Covenant School 57

Norfolk Christian 82, Norfolk Collegiate 66

North Stafford 82, Chancellor 77

Northumberland 65, Fredericksburg Christian 32

Page County 71, Luray 65

Potomac Falls 72, Briar Woods 71

Radford 59, James River-Buchanan 46

Riverheads 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 62

Roanoke Valley Christian 77, Southwest Virginia Home School 62

Rock Ridge 78, Tuscarora 57

Rustburg 34, Liberty-Bedford 32

Salem 64, Pulaski County 63

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Potomac School 50

Stafford 55, Riverbend 43

Stone Bridge 70, Freedom (South Riding) 66

Stuart Hall 57, Grace Christian 38

Union 69, Abingdon 48

Va. Episcopal 39, Benedictine 34

Wakefield Country Day 62, Tandem Friends School 53

West Springfield 51, W.T. Woodson 45

Western Branch 58, Norcom 52

Westfield 41, Chantilly 33

William Fleming 64, Staunton River 57

Woodstock Central 84, Rappahannock County 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Covington vs. Craig County, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Forest Park vs. Woodbridge, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Miller School vs. Highland-Warrenton, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Orange County vs. Albemarle, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Skyline vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, Union 55

Arcadia 46, Broadwater Academy 44

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52, Bishop O’Connell 51

Bishop McNamara, Md. 71, Bishop Ireton 42

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, New Community 21

Buckingham County 39, Bluestone 10

Carmel 23, Guardian Christian 15

Centreville 63, Oakton 59

Chancellor 48, Spotsylvania 29

Chatham 61, Dan River 55

Chilhowie 58, Fort Chiswell 54

Christiansburg 68, Blacksburg 34

Colonial Forge 69, Massaponax 45

Covenant School 45, Holy Cross Regional 31

East Rockingham 72, Stonewall Jackson 30

Falls Church 65, Lee-Springfield 29

Freedom (South Riding) 58, Stone Bridge 22

Giles 59, Glenvar 43

Grafton 62, Bruton 39

Great Bridge Christian Academy 86, Veritas Christian Academy 31

Greensville County 53, Appomattox Regional 8

Hampton Roads 46, Walsingham Academy 22

Hidden Valley 57, Cave Spring 45

Hopewell 64, Thomas Dale 35

Huguenot 62, Louisa 29

Hurley 46, Twin Valley 43

J.R. Tucker 54, Maggie Walker 41

James River-Midlothian 62, Clover Hill 42

Jamestown 59, York 28

John Champe 50, Broad Run 32

Lafayette 52, New Kent 36

Lancaster 63, Rappahannock 45

Lebanon 43, George Wythe-Wytheville 38

Lloyd Bird 46, Surry County 42

Lord Botetourt 72, William Byrd 17

Loudoun Valley 65, Park View-Sterling 25

Madeira School 46, Holton Arms, Md. 35

Marion 46, John Battle 40

Martinsville 78, GW-Danville 38

Matoaca 60, Meadowbrook 43

Millbrook 62, Handley 42

Monacan 69, Midlothian 40

Page County 49, Luray 29

Potomac Falls 46, Briar Woods 41

Prince Edward County 56, Randolph Henry 44

Prince George 70, Colonial Heights 46

Pulaski County 52, Salem 41

Quantico 44, Fredericksburg Academy 16

Radford 51, James River-Buchanan 32

Riverbend 59, Stafford 22

Riverheads 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 31

Roanoke Valley Christian 33, Timberlake Christian 29

Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 24

Seton School 76, Foxcroft 23

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 62, Flint Hill 57

Smithfield 43, Poquoson 26

Spotswood 71, Sherando 26

St. Gertrude 65, Banner Christian 25

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45, National Cathedral, D.C. 42

Strasburg 32, Woodstock Central 22

Stuart Hall 61, Grace Christian 24

TJ-Alexandria 54, Justice 33

Tandem Friends School 44, Wakefield School 40

Tuscarora 55, Rock Ridge 20

Warhill 53, Tabb 35

Washington & Lee 68, Essex 28

Western Albemarle 51, Powhatan 42

Western Branch 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 22

William Fleming 61, Staunton River 29

Yorktown 45, Langley 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Orange County, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Brentsville vs. Skyline, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Grundy vs. Jenkins, Ky., ppd.

New Covenant vs. Jefferson Forest, ccd.

Patriot vs. Mountain View, ccd.

Riverside vs. Loudoun County, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Woodbridge vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

