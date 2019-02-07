Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowie 72, Hyattsville Northwestern 69
C. H. Flowers 80, Parkdale 59
Cambridge/SD 83, Mardela 49
DuVal 71, Eleanor Roosevelt 44
Dundalk 79, Sparrows Point 39
Edmondson-Westside 73, Lake Clifton 67
Frederick 75, Thomas Johnson 66
Frederick Douglass 65, Fairmont Heights 55
Frederick Force 64, Maryland School for the Deaf 56
Hancock 81, Lighthouse Academy, Va. 56
Joppatowne 51, C. Milton Wright 50
Mt. Hebron 72, Long Reach 59
North Dorchester 70, Pocomoke 63
Oxon Hill 74, Central 58
Parkside 72, Kent County 69
Perryville 63, Providence Christian 50
Potomac 74, Friendly 46
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 73, Grace Christian Academy 59
Stephen Decatur 91, Saint Michaels 20
Wicomico 90, Kent Island 83, OT
Wise 56, Bladensburg 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 35, Bel Air 33
Baltimore Douglass 82, Fairmont Heights 19
Bohemia Manor 55, North Harford 44
Bowie 75, Hyattsville Northwestern 16
Bullis 54, Flint Hill, Va. 47
C. H. Flowers 49, Parkdale 31
City College 70, Baltimore Douglass 15
Early College, Del. 44, Providence Christian 24
Episcopal, Va. 45, Holy Child 44
Fallston 56, Elkton 43
Frederick 65, Thomas Johnson 21
Gwynn Park 71, Largo 58
James M. Bennett 78, North Caroline 55
Long Reach 61, Mt. Hebron 43
Mardela 43, Cambridge/SD 22
Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Perry Hall Christian 45
North Dorchester 58, Pocomoke 50
North East 35, Edgewood 29
Oxon Hill 76, Central 18
Parkside 56, Kent County 18
Patterson Mill 63, Havre de Grace 46
Queen Annes County 33, Crisfield 25
Rising Sun 41, Perryville 30
Saint James 59, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 7
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 67, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 54
St. Andrew’s 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 33
Stephen Decatur 45, Saint Michaels 30
Suitland 61, High Point 2
Surrattsville 59, Crossland 15
Takoma Academy 61, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 33
Tuscarora 46, Linganore 32
Walkersville 59, Catoctin 31
Wicomico 41, Kent Island 31
Wise 64, Bladensburg 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.