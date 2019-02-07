Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowie 72, Hyattsville Northwestern 69

C. H. Flowers 80, Parkdale 59

Cambridge/SD 83, Mardela 49

DuVal 71, Eleanor Roosevelt 44

Dundalk 79, Sparrows Point 39

Edmondson-Westside 73, Lake Clifton 67

Frederick 75, Thomas Johnson 66

Frederick Douglass 65, Fairmont Heights 55

Frederick Force 64, Maryland School for the Deaf 56

Hancock 81, Lighthouse Academy, Va. 56

Joppatowne 51, C. Milton Wright 50

Mt. Hebron 72, Long Reach 59

North Dorchester 70, Pocomoke 63

Oxon Hill 74, Central 58

Parkside 72, Kent County 69

Perryville 63, Providence Christian 50

Potomac 74, Friendly 46

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 73, Grace Christian Academy 59

Stephen Decatur 91, Saint Michaels 20

Wicomico 90, Kent Island 83, OT

Wise 56, Bladensburg 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 35, Bel Air 33

Baltimore Douglass 82, Fairmont Heights 19

Bohemia Manor 55, North Harford 44

Bowie 75, Hyattsville Northwestern 16

Bullis 54, Flint Hill, Va. 47

C. H. Flowers 49, Parkdale 31

City College 70, Baltimore Douglass 15

Early College, Del. 44, Providence Christian 24

Episcopal, Va. 45, Holy Child 44

Fallston 56, Elkton 43

Frederick 65, Thomas Johnson 21

Gwynn Park 71, Largo 58

James M. Bennett 78, North Caroline 55

Long Reach 61, Mt. Hebron 43

Mardela 43, Cambridge/SD 22

Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Perry Hall Christian 45

North Dorchester 58, Pocomoke 50

North East 35, Edgewood 29

Oxon Hill 76, Central 18

Parkside 56, Kent County 18

Patterson Mill 63, Havre de Grace 46

Queen Annes County 33, Crisfield 25

Rising Sun 41, Perryville 30

Saint James 59, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 7

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 67, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 54

St. Andrew’s 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 33

Stephen Decatur 45, Saint Michaels 30

Suitland 61, High Point 2

Surrattsville 59, Crossland 15

Takoma Academy 61, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 33

Tuscarora 46, Linganore 32

Walkersville 59, Catoctin 31

Wicomico 41, Kent Island 31

Wise 64, Bladensburg 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

