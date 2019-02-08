Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, Central Wise 54
Altavista 49, Nelson County 46
Amelia County 43, Nottoway 40
Atlantic Shores Christian 61, Isle of Wight Academy 38
Bishop Sullivan 72, Hampton Roads 21
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 63, Veritas Christian Academy 57
Broad Run 67, Woodgrove 38
Bruton 59, Smithfield 54
Christ Chapel Academy 61, Virginia Academy 54
Dinwiddie 83, Patrick Henry-Ashland 65
Eastern Mennonite 64, Covenant School 40
Eastern Montgomery 60, Bath County 53
Falls Church 61, Lee-Springfield 52
Forest Park 68, Freedom (Woodbridge) 59
Fredericksburg Christian 54, Randolph-Macon 49
Gateway Christian 48, Yeshivah 24
Glen Allen 73, Hanover 67
Goochland 59, Randolph Henry 50
Grafton 60, Lafayette 46
Hancock, Md. 81, Lighthouse Academy 56
Handley 67, Kettle Run 47
Highland-Warrenton 73, Seton School 56
Holy Cross Regional 64, New Covenant 47
Honaker 80, Northwood 67
James Monroe 55, King George 51
Kellam 60, Tallwood 47
Langley 80, Herndon 66
Life Christian 78, Middleburg Academy 76
Loudoun County 67, Park View-Sterling 29
Loudoun Valley 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
Magna Vista 57, Tunstall 40
Massaponax 69, Essex 47
Matoaca 56, Hopewell 55, OT
Parkway Christian 56, Grace Christian 42
Paul VI 73, Bishop O’Connell 64
Poquoson 46, York 41
Prince George 55, Meadowbrook 40
Princess Anne 66, Salem-Va. Beach 39
Riverside 61, Dominion 50
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Faith Christian-Roanoke 47
Stuart Hall 67, Tandem Friends School 40
Tabb 58, Jamestown 50, OT
Union 60, John Battle 54
William Monroe 46, Skyline 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 45, Nottoway 35
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Isle of Wight Academy 27
Bishop Sullivan 57, Hampton Roads 40
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Kenston Forest 20
Blue Ridge Christian 28, Grace Christian 24
Brentsville 58, Warren County 22
Bullis, Md. 54, Flint Hill 47
Carlisle 50, Va. Episcopal 34
Central Virginia Home School 40, St. Catherine’s 22
Central Wise 58, Abingdon 55
Chelsea Academy 38, Legacy Christian Academy 32
Chincoteague 67, Arcadia 36
Christchurch 53, New Community 15
Cosby 63, James River-Midlothian 53
Covenant School 51, Eastern Mennonite 40
Episcopal 45, Holy Child, Md. 44
Faith Christian-Roanoke 59, Roanoke Valley Christian 29
Foxcroft 28, Randolph-Macon 25
GW-Danville 48, Bassett 30
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 73, Potomac School 32
Glenvar 37, Radford 28
Great Bridge Christian Academy 79, Summit Christian Academy 10
Hanover 49, Glen Allen 38
Herndon 43, Langley 30
Highland-Warrenton 44, Seton School 38
Honaker 46, Northwood 27
Hopewell 62, Matoaca 57
Kellam 73, Tallwood 34
Kempsville 75, Great Bridge 54
King George 66, James Monroe 11
Lancaster 38, Essex 28
Loudoun County Home School 64, Middleburg Academy 61
Loudoun Valley 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 35
Maggie Walker 66, Henrico 43
Magna Vista 46, Tunstall 16
Meadowbrook 54, Prince George 42
Narrows 57, Craig County 26
Page County 33, East Rockingham 30
Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, Dinwiddie 21
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Cave Spring 43
Paul VI 74, Bishop O’Connell 56
Powhatan 46, Albemarle 42
Princess Anne 100, Salem-Va. Beach 20
Richmond Christian 59, Southampton Academy 26
River View, W.Va. 51, Mountain Mission 26
Riverside 60, Dominion 51
Saint James, Md. 59, Shenandoah Valley Christian 7
Smithfield 42, Warwick 34
St. Andrew’s, Md. 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 33
Steward School 59, Fredericksburg Christian 43
Stuart Hall 67, Tandem Friends School 40
T.C. Williams 74, Annandale 37
Union 65, John Battle 35
Washington & Lee 64, Northumberland 41
West Point 52, Middlesex 31
William Monroe 55, Skyline 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.