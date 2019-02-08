Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, Central Wise 54

Altavista 49, Nelson County 46

Amelia County 43, Nottoway 40

Atlantic Shores Christian 61, Isle of Wight Academy 38

Bishop Sullivan 72, Hampton Roads 21

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 63, Veritas Christian Academy 57

Broad Run 67, Woodgrove 38

Bruton 59, Smithfield 54

Christ Chapel Academy 61, Virginia Academy 54

Dinwiddie 83, Patrick Henry-Ashland 65

Eastern Mennonite 64, Covenant School 40

Eastern Montgomery 60, Bath County 53

Falls Church 61, Lee-Springfield 52

Forest Park 68, Freedom (Woodbridge) 59

Fredericksburg Christian 54, Randolph-Macon 49

Gateway Christian 48, Yeshivah 24

Glen Allen 73, Hanover 67

Goochland 59, Randolph Henry 50

Grafton 60, Lafayette 46

Hancock, Md. 81, Lighthouse Academy 56

Handley 67, Kettle Run 47

Highland-Warrenton 73, Seton School 56

Holy Cross Regional 64, New Covenant 47

Honaker 80, Northwood 67

James Monroe 55, King George 51

Kellam 60, Tallwood 47

Langley 80, Herndon 66

Life Christian 78, Middleburg Academy 76

Loudoun County 67, Park View-Sterling 29

Loudoun Valley 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

Magna Vista 57, Tunstall 40

Massaponax 69, Essex 47

Matoaca 56, Hopewell 55, OT

Parkway Christian 56, Grace Christian 42

Paul VI 73, Bishop O’Connell 64

Poquoson 46, York 41

Prince George 55, Meadowbrook 40

Princess Anne 66, Salem-Va. Beach 39

Riverside 61, Dominion 50

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Faith Christian-Roanoke 47

Stuart Hall 67, Tandem Friends School 40

Tabb 58, Jamestown 50, OT

Union 60, John Battle 54

William Monroe 46, Skyline 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 45, Nottoway 35

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Isle of Wight Academy 27

Bishop Sullivan 57, Hampton Roads 40

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Kenston Forest 20

Blue Ridge Christian 28, Grace Christian 24

Brentsville 58, Warren County 22

Bullis, Md. 54, Flint Hill 47

Carlisle 50, Va. Episcopal 34

Central Virginia Home School 40, St. Catherine’s 22

Central Wise 58, Abingdon 55

Chelsea Academy 38, Legacy Christian Academy 32

Chincoteague 67, Arcadia 36

Christchurch 53, New Community 15

Cosby 63, James River-Midlothian 53

Covenant School 51, Eastern Mennonite 40

Episcopal 45, Holy Child, Md. 44

Faith Christian-Roanoke 59, Roanoke Valley Christian 29

Foxcroft 28, Randolph-Macon 25

GW-Danville 48, Bassett 30

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 73, Potomac School 32

Glenvar 37, Radford 28

Great Bridge Christian Academy 79, Summit Christian Academy 10

Hanover 49, Glen Allen 38

Herndon 43, Langley 30

Highland-Warrenton 44, Seton School 38

Honaker 46, Northwood 27

Hopewell 62, Matoaca 57

Kellam 73, Tallwood 34

Kempsville 75, Great Bridge 54

King George 66, James Monroe 11

Lancaster 38, Essex 28

Loudoun County Home School 64, Middleburg Academy 61

Loudoun Valley 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 35

Maggie Walker 66, Henrico 43

Magna Vista 46, Tunstall 16

Meadowbrook 54, Prince George 42

Narrows 57, Craig County 26

Page County 33, East Rockingham 30

Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, Dinwiddie 21

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Cave Spring 43

Paul VI 74, Bishop O’Connell 56

Powhatan 46, Albemarle 42

Princess Anne 100, Salem-Va. Beach 20

Richmond Christian 59, Southampton Academy 26

River View, W.Va. 51, Mountain Mission 26

Riverside 60, Dominion 51

Saint James, Md. 59, Shenandoah Valley Christian 7

Smithfield 42, Warwick 34

St. Andrew’s, Md. 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 33

Steward School 59, Fredericksburg Christian 43

Stuart Hall 67, Tandem Friends School 40

T.C. Williams 74, Annandale 37

Union 65, John Battle 35

Washington & Lee 64, Northumberland 41

West Point 52, Middlesex 31

William Monroe 55, Skyline 37

