Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 55, Central Virginia Home School 51

Caroline 64, James Monroe 58

Eastside 65, Thomas Walker 35

Episcopal 75, Bullis, Md. 69

George Mason 51, Woodstock Central 42

Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 23

Highland-Warrenton 74, Trinity Christian School 38

Isle of Wight Academy 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 54

J.I. Burton 68, Castlewood 32

Kettle Run 70, James Wood 34

Legacy Christian Academy 59, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 50

Life Christian 79, Norfolk Collegiate 72

Loudoun County 50, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 47

Lynnhaven 52, James River Home 25

Maret, D.C. 60, Flint Hill 55

Middleburg Academy 73, Massanutten Military 52

North Cross 56, Roanoke Catholic 50

Oak Hill Academy 76, West Charlotte, N.C. 66

Parry McCluer 45, Covington 39, OT

Portsmouth Christian 55, StoneBridge Christian 47

Potomac School 71, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 58

R.E. Lee-Staunton 90, Stuarts Draft 68

Radford 61, Floyd County 29

St. John Paul the Great 79, Christ Chapel Academy 62

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Georgetown Prep, Md. 53

TEACH Homeschool 64, Norfolk Christian 58

Tandem Friends School 78, Fredericksburg Christian 59

Wakefield Country Day 34, Eukarya Christian 29

Walsingham Academy 50, Christchurch 47

Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Broadwater Academy 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Skyline vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 14th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 45, Ridgeview 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 44, Isle of Wight Academy 29

Bishop Sullivan 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 48

Carlisle 52, Holy Cross Regional 35

Carroll County 51, Floyd County 25

Central Wise 53, Gate City 44

Covenant School 40, Fuqua School 10

Denbigh Baptist 63, Hampton Christian 44

Flint Hill 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 47

Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 18

James Wood 49, Sherando 36

King George 49, Battlefield 34

King George 49, Chancellor 34

Lebanon 63, Graham 43

Millbrook 61, Liberty-Bealeton 40

Norfolk Collegiate 58, Peninsula Catholic 21

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Chilhowie 26

Quantico 54, Tandem Friends School 46

Seton School 62, Fredericksburg Christian 50

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 73, Episcopal 36

Southampton Academy 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29

St. John Paul the Great 58, Christ Chapel Academy 14

Strasburg 45, George Mason 37

Veritas Christian Academy 45, Grove Avenue Baptist 21

Virginia High 52, Marion 26

Woodbridge 56, Colgan 34

