Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43, Good Counsel 33

Delmarva Christian, Del. 63, Salisbury 54

Dulaney 81, Joppatowne 61

Easton 62, Cambridge/SD 40

Episcopal, Va. 75, Bullis 69

Gaithersburg 60, Winston Churchill 46

Havre de Grace 74, Elkton 56

Loudoun County, Va. 50, Maryland School for the Deaf 47

North Caroline 62, Col. Richardson 61

North Hagerstown 56, Williamsport 52, OT

Oakland Mills 72, Marriotts Ridge 51

Patterson Mill 62, Fallston 58

Reservoir 81, Mt. Hebron 60

River Hill 59, Glenelg 47

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 64, Georgetown Prep 53

Wicomico 62, James M. Bennett 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 49, Moorefield, W.Va. 34

Delmarva Christian, Del. 47, Salisbury 27

Flint Hill, Va. 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 47

Howard 47, Centennial 32

Kent Island 45, Queen Annes County 30

Long Reach 62, Atholton 44

Maryland School for the Deaf 55, St. Maria Goretti 44

Parkside 67, Stephen Decatur 45

Pocomoke 47, Snow Hill 6

Winston Churchill 61, Gaithersburg 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

