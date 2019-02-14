Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43, Good Counsel 33
Delmarva Christian, Del. 63, Salisbury 54
Dulaney 81, Joppatowne 61
Easton 62, Cambridge/SD 40
Episcopal, Va. 75, Bullis 69
Gaithersburg 60, Winston Churchill 46
Havre de Grace 74, Elkton 56
Loudoun County, Va. 50, Maryland School for the Deaf 47
North Caroline 62, Col. Richardson 61
North Hagerstown 56, Williamsport 52, OT
Oakland Mills 72, Marriotts Ridge 51
Patterson Mill 62, Fallston 58
Reservoir 81, Mt. Hebron 60
River Hill 59, Glenelg 47
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 64, Georgetown Prep 53
Wicomico 62, James M. Bennett 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 49, Moorefield, W.Va. 34
Delmarva Christian, Del. 47, Salisbury 27
Easton 62, Cambridge/SD 40
Flint Hill, Va. 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 47
Howard 47, Centennial 32
Kent Island 45, Queen Annes County 30
Long Reach 62, Atholton 44
Maryland School for the Deaf 55, St. Maria Goretti 44
Parkside 67, Stephen Decatur 45
Pocomoke 47, Snow Hill 6
Wicomico 62, James M. Bennett 59
Winston Churchill 61, Gaithersburg 29
