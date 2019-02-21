Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 65, Meade 62

Atholton 68, Mt. Hebron 51

Bishop Ireton, Va. 60, St. Mary’s Ryken 47

Broadneck 56, North County 45

Crisfield 66, Parkside 59

Dundalk 69, Loch Raven 56

Easton 71, Col. Richardson 48

Grace Christian Academy 55, Lanham Christian 51, OT

Hereford 65, Patapsco 41

James M. Bennett 59, Pocomoke 49

Kent County 82, Kent Island 78

Northeast – AA 81, South River 78, OT

Northern Garrett 70, Mountain Ridge 48

Old Mill 64, Harwood Southern 44

Owings Mills 67, Towson 58

Snow Hill 68, Washington 66, OT

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 80, St. Maria Goretti 56

Stephen Decatur 67, Mardela 35

Thomas Stone 87, Chopticon 44

Walkersville 62, Boonsboro 39

Wicomico 88, Queen Annes County 45

Williamsport 68, South Hagerstown 60

ESIAC Championship=

Delmarva Christian, Del. 72, Worcester Prep School 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarksburg 74, Paint Branch 74, OT

Loch Raven 72, Dundalk 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 49, Rockbridge Academy 28

Parkside 63, Crisfield 39

Stephen Decatur 64, Mardela 22

