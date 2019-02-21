Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 65, Meade 62
Atholton 68, Mt. Hebron 51
Bishop Ireton, Va. 60, St. Mary’s Ryken 47
Broadneck 56, North County 45
Crisfield 66, Parkside 59
Dundalk 69, Loch Raven 56
Easton 71, Col. Richardson 48
Grace Christian Academy 55, Lanham Christian 51, OT
Hereford 65, Patapsco 41
James M. Bennett 59, Pocomoke 49
Kent County 82, Kent Island 78
Northeast – AA 81, South River 78, OT
Northern Garrett 70, Mountain Ridge 48
Old Mill 64, Harwood Southern 44
Owings Mills 67, Towson 58
Snow Hill 68, Washington 66, OT
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 80, St. Maria Goretti 56
Stephen Decatur 67, Mardela 35
Thomas Stone 87, Chopticon 44
Walkersville 62, Boonsboro 39
Wicomico 88, Queen Annes County 45
Williamsport 68, South Hagerstown 60
ESIAC Championship=
Delmarva Christian, Del. 72, Worcester Prep School 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksburg 74, Paint Branch 74, OT
Loch Raven 72, Dundalk 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 49, Rockbridge Academy 28
Parkside 63, Crisfield 39
Stephen Decatur 64, Mardela 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.