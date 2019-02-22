Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

February 22, 2019 12:30 am
 
2 min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 56

Metro Conference=

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Quarterfinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Broadwater Academy 51

Hampton Christian 63, Isle of Wight Academy 50

Portsmouth Christian 65, Denbigh Baptist 17

Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, StoneBridge Christian 64

VCC=

Semifinal=

Amelia Academy 80, Banner Christian 63

VHSL Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Freedom (South Riding) 71, Edison 66

Potomac Falls 73, Wakefield 67

Region D=

Semifinal=

Halifax County 78, North Stafford 72

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Churchland 60, King’s Fork 52

Lake Taylor 80, Heritage-Newport News 61

Region B=

Courtland 67, Caroline 63

Hanover 66, Dinwiddie 64

Louisa 80, Chancellor 54

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Hidden Valley 59, Christiansburg 51

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Goochland 96, Brunswick 89, OT

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Rappahannock 59, Franklin 44

Surry County 81, Colonial Beach 55

Region B=

Semifinal=

Carver Academy 68, William Campbell 42

Riverheads 49, Cumberland 48

Region C=

Semifinal=

Auburn 55, Parry McCluer 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 72, Covington 57VIC=

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge 59, Hargrave Military 36

Carlisle 56, North Cross 51

Roanoke Catholic 40, Eastern Mennonite 37

Va. Episcopal 44, Miller School 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. John Paul the Great vs. Episcopal, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Quantico 53, Randolph Henry 51

DAC Conference=

Seton School 60, Trinity Christian School 35

Semifinal=

Highland-Warrenton 57, Fredericksburg Academy 37

Tandem Friends School 43, Chelsea Academy 23

Metro Conference=

Broadwater Academy 40, Portsmouth Christian 38

Denbigh Baptist 42, StoneBridge Christian 22

TCIS=

Semifinal=

Bishop Sullivan 43, Nansemond-Suffolk 35

Steward School 43, Norfolk Collegiate 30

VCC=

Semifinal=

Brunswick Academy 65, Banner Christian 40

Richmond Christian 49, Southampton Academy 18

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Surry County 67, Middlesex 26

West Point 54, Rappahannock 44

Region C=

Semifinal=

Galax 41, Rural Retreat 23

Parry McCluer 40, George Wythe-Wytheville 32

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Greensville County 66, Goochland 43

Maggie Walker 57, King William 35

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Floyd County 55, Giles 50

Semifinal=

Martinsville 67, Gretna 37

Region D=

Semifinal=

Central Wise 58, Lebanon 35

Ridgeview 54, Virginia High 40

VHSL Class 3=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Western Albemarle 55, Brookville 50, OT

Region D=

Christiansburg 73, Alleghany 63

Patrick County 70, Northside 69

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Deep Creek 56, King’s Fork 50

Lake Taylor 92, Jamestown 29

Region B=

Huguenot 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 39

King George 64, Hanover 37

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Carroll County 55, Jefferson Forest 41

Pulaski County 49, William Byrd 47

VHSL Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Edison 80, Tuscarora 64

Freedom (South Riding) 47, TJ-Alexandria 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.