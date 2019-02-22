Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 56

Metro Conference=

Advertisement

Quarterfinal=

Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Broadwater Academy 51

Hampton Christian 63, Isle of Wight Academy 50

Portsmouth Christian 65, Denbigh Baptist 17

Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, StoneBridge Christian 64

VCC=

Semifinal=

Amelia Academy 80, Banner Christian 63

VHSL Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Freedom (South Riding) 71, Edison 66

Potomac Falls 73, Wakefield 67

Region D=

Semifinal=

Halifax County 78, North Stafford 72

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Churchland 60, King’s Fork 52

Lake Taylor 80, Heritage-Newport News 61

Region B=

Courtland 67, Caroline 63

Hanover 66, Dinwiddie 64

Louisa 80, Chancellor 54

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Hidden Valley 59, Christiansburg 51

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Goochland 96, Brunswick 89, OT

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Rappahannock 59, Franklin 44

Surry County 81, Colonial Beach 55

Region B=

Semifinal=

Carver Academy 68, William Campbell 42

Riverheads 49, Cumberland 48

Region C=

Semifinal=

Auburn 55, Parry McCluer 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 72, Covington 57VIC=

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge 59, Hargrave Military 36

Carlisle 56, North Cross 51

Roanoke Catholic 40, Eastern Mennonite 37

Va. Episcopal 44, Miller School 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. John Paul the Great vs. Episcopal, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Quantico 53, Randolph Henry 51

DAC Conference=

Seton School 60, Trinity Christian School 35

Semifinal=

Highland-Warrenton 57, Fredericksburg Academy 37

Tandem Friends School 43, Chelsea Academy 23

Metro Conference=

Broadwater Academy 40, Portsmouth Christian 38

Denbigh Baptist 42, StoneBridge Christian 22

TCIS=

Semifinal=

Bishop Sullivan 43, Nansemond-Suffolk 35

Steward School 43, Norfolk Collegiate 30

VCC=

Semifinal=

Brunswick Academy 65, Banner Christian 40

Richmond Christian 49, Southampton Academy 18

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Surry County 67, Middlesex 26

West Point 54, Rappahannock 44

Region C=

Semifinal=

Galax 41, Rural Retreat 23

Parry McCluer 40, George Wythe-Wytheville 32

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Greensville County 66, Goochland 43

Maggie Walker 57, King William 35

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Floyd County 55, Giles 50

Semifinal=

Martinsville 67, Gretna 37

Region D=

Semifinal=

Central Wise 58, Lebanon 35

Ridgeview 54, Virginia High 40

VHSL Class 3=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Western Albemarle 55, Brookville 50, OT

Region D=

Christiansburg 73, Alleghany 63

Patrick County 70, Northside 69

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Deep Creek 56, King’s Fork 50

Lake Taylor 92, Jamestown 29

Region B=

Huguenot 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 39

King George 64, Hanover 37

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Carroll County 55, Jefferson Forest 41

Pulaski County 49, William Byrd 47

VHSL Class 5=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Edison 80, Tuscarora 64

Freedom (South Riding) 47, TJ-Alexandria 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.