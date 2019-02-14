Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Tim Federowicz, RHP Asher Wojciechowski and INF Ernie Clement to minor League contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Xavier Cedeno on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dick Koetter offensive coordinator, Ben Kotwica special teams coach, Bob Sutton senior assistant coach, Bob Kronenberg assistant offensive line coach, Mike Mularkey tight ends coach, Ben Steele and Will Harriger offensive assistant coaches.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Taver Johnson assistant defensive backs coach, John Morton senior offensive assistant coach, A.J. Neibel strength and conditioning coach and Kirby Wilson running backs coach.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced F Connor Brickley was recalled by the New York Rangers. Recalled F Drew Melanson from Maine (ECHL). Signed D Derek Pratt to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Josh MacDonald was released from his professional tryout contract with Lehigh Valley (AHL) and reassigned to the team. Announced G Branden Komm was recalled by Lehigh Valley.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Signed commissioner Don Garber to a contract extension through 2023.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Edwin Cerrillo to a homegrown player contract.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Salvatore Barone.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Chris Wehan.

SAN ANTONIO FC — Signed M Leo Torres.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named David Bibee defensive assistant for football.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Marty McCauley men’s and women’s golf coach.

OREGON — Announced defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt and the school have mutually parted ways.

