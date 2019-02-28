Thursday’s Sports Transactions

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Andy Burns to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Jordan Sibert to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Nick Eason defensive line coach, Tem Lukabu linebackers coach, Brad Kragthorpe offensive assistant coach, Jordan Kovacs defensive quality control coach, Todd Hunt assistant strength and conditioning coach and Garrett Swanson assistant strength and conditioning coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski from Reading (ECHL) and traded him to Binghamton for future considerations.
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City LW David Dziurzynski and Toledo coach Dan Watson one game.
READING ROYALS — Traded F Tyler Bird to Greenville for future considerations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Transferred F Ola Kamara to Shenzhen (Super League-China).
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F/D Paige Nielsen.
BARTON — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Thomas Goines.
HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Veinotte field hockey coach.
