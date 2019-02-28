Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Andy Burns to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Jordan Sibert to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Nick Eason defensive line coach, Tem Lukabu linebackers coach, Brad Kragthorpe offensive assistant coach, Jordan Kovacs defensive quality control coach, Todd Hunt assistant strength and conditioning coach and Garrett Swanson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski from Reading (ECHL) and traded him to Binghamton for future considerations.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City LW David Dziurzynski and Toledo coach Dan Watson one game.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Tyler Bird to Greenville for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Transferred F Ola Kamara to Shenzhen (Super League-China).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F/D Paige Nielsen.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Thomas Goines.

HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Veinotte field hockey coach.

