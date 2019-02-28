Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Andy Burns to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Jordan Sibert to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

Women’s NBA

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Kelsey Griffin. Re-signed F Erlana Larkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Nick Eason defensive line coach, Tem Lukabu linebackers coach, Brad Kragthorpe offensive assistant coach, Jordan Kovacs defensive quality control coach, Todd Hunt assistant strength and conditioning coach and Garrett Swanson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — QB Travis Lulay announced his retirement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Josh Wesley from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Blake Siebenaler from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Derek Sheppard from Florida (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski from Reading (ECHL) and traded him to Binghamton for future considerations.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Brent Pedersen to Orlando (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned F Troy Burke to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled G Martin Ouellette from Orlando.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City LW David Dziurzynski and Toledo coach Dan Watson one game.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Brandon McMartin.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Matt Finn to Ontario (AHL) and F John McCarron to Stockton (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed G Kyle Hayton off waivers from Allen.

INDY FUEL — Traded D Miles Liberati to South Carolina and F Quentin Shore to Wichita.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Liam Bilton to Florida.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Tyler Bird to Greenville for future considerations. Traded F Tyson Fawcett to Atlanta and F Dan Leavens to Brampton.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Malcolm Gould to Newfoundland.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Transferred F Ola Kamara to Shenzhen (Super League-China).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F/D Paige Nielsen.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Thomas Goines.

HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Veinotte field hockey coach.

