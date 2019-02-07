Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

February 7, 2019 3:35 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ryan Flaherty and C Dioner Navarro to minor league contracts.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded C J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Sixto Sanchez, LHP Will Stewart and international signing bonus pool allocation.

NEW YORK METS — Signed C Devin Mesoraco to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the extension of the Player Development Contract with El Paso (PCL) through the 2022 season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Brian Callahan offensive coordinator, Jim Turner offensive line coach, James Casey tight ends coach and Ben Martin assistant offensive line coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Butkus assistant offensive line coach and Rayna Stewart special teams quality control coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Howard Mudd senior offensive assistant and Klayton Adams assistant offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to quarterbacks coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Dom Williams and DB Dexter Janke.

XFL

DALLAS — Named Bob Stoops coach and general manager.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Ben Lovejoy off injured reserve.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced G Brandon Halverson was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Chris Forney from Tulsa (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Diego Polenta.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Josh Pickard women’s volleyball coach.

TENNESSEE — TE Eli Wolf announced he will play as a graduate transfer at Georgia.

