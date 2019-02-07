Thursday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ryan Flaherty and C Dioner Navarro to minor league contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded C J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Sixto Sanchez, LHP Will Stewart and international signing bonus pool allocation.
NEW YORK METS — Signed C Devin Mesoraco to a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the extension of the Player Development Contract with El Paso (PCL) through the 2022 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Brian Callahan offensive coordinator, Jim Turner offensive line coach, James Casey tight ends coach and Ben Martin assistant offensive line coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Butkus assistant offensive line coach and Rayna Stewart special teams quality control coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Howard Mudd senior offensive assistant and Klayton Adams assistant offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to quarterbacks coach.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Dom Williams and DB Dexter Janke.
DALLAS — Named Bob Stoops coach and general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Ben Lovejoy off injured reserve.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced G Brandon Halverson was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Chris Forney from Tulsa (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed D Diego Polenta.
ALBANY (NY) — Named Josh Pickard women’s volleyball coach.
TENNESSEE — TE Eli Wolf announced he will play as a graduate transfer at Georgia.
