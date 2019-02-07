Thursday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ryan Flaherty and C Dioner Navarro to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed OF Hunter Pence and INF Matt Davidson to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded C J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Sixto Sanchez, LHP Will Stewart and international signing bonus pool allocation.
NEW YORK METS — Signed C Devin Mesoraco to a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the extension of the Player Development Contract with El Paso (PCL) through the 2022 season.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Pedro Ciriaco.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Brandon Knight, F Marquese Chriss, a 2019 first- and a 2022 second-round draft pick from Houston for Gs Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Cleveland sent G Alec Burks to Sacramento and Houston sent a 2020 second-round draft pick to Sacramento, which sent G Iman Shumpert to Houston to complete the three-team trade.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Traded F Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Fs Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Brian Callahan offensive coordinator, Jim Turner offensive line coach, James Casey tight ends coach and Ben Martin assistant offensive line coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Butkus assistant offensive line coach and Rayna Stewart special teams quality control coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Howard Mudd senior offensive assistant and Klayton Adams assistant offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to quarterbacks coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed C-G Hroniss Grasu.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Dom Williams and DB Dexter Janke.
AFL — Announced the addition of Columbus, to begin play in 2019.
DALLAS — Named Bob Stoops coach and general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Ben Lovejoy off injured reserve.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced G Brandon Halverson was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Chris Forney from Tulsa (ECHL).
USADA — Announced weightlifter Rachel Campbell received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation due to her refusal to provide a urine sample.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed D Diego Polenta.
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed D Garrett Halfhill.
ALBANY (NY) — Named Josh Pickard women’s volleyball coach.
COLUMBIA — Announced the retirement of Bid Goswami tennis coach at the end of the season. Named Howard Endelman tennis coach.
TEMPLE — Promoted Richie Raspa to video production manager. Named Russ Troeller live production coordinator.
TENNESSEE — TE Eli Wolf announced he will play as a graduate transfer at Georgia.
