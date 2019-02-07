Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

February 7, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Ryan Flaherty and C Dioner Navarro to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed OF Hunter Pence and INF Matt Davidson to a minor league contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded C J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Sixto Sanchez, LHP Will Stewart and international signing bonus pool allocation.

NEW YORK METS — Signed C Devin Mesoraco to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the extension of the Player Development Contract with El Paso (PCL) through the 2022 season.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Pedro Ciriaco.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Brandon Knight, F Marquese Chriss, a 2019 first- and a 2022 second-round draft pick from Houston for Gs Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Cleveland sent G Alec Burks to Sacramento and Houston sent a 2020 second-round draft pick to Sacramento, which sent G Iman Shumpert to Houston to complete the three-team trade.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Traded F Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Fs Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Brian Callahan offensive coordinator, Jim Turner offensive line coach, James Casey tight ends coach and Ben Martin assistant offensive line coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Butkus assistant offensive line coach and Rayna Stewart special teams quality control coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Howard Mudd senior offensive assistant and Klayton Adams assistant offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to quarterbacks coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed C-G Hroniss Grasu.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Dom Williams and DB Dexter Janke.

Arena Football League

AFL — Announced the addition of Columbus, to begin play in 2019.

XFL

DALLAS — Named Bob Stoops coach and general manager.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Ben Lovejoy off injured reserve.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced G Brandon Halverson was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Chris Forney from Tulsa (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Rachel Campbell received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation due to her refusal to provide a urine sample.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Diego Polenta.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed D Garrett Halfhill.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Josh Pickard women’s volleyball coach.

COLUMBIA — Announced the retirement of Bid Goswami tennis coach at the end of the season. Named Howard Endelman tennis coach.

TEMPLE — Promoted Richie Raspa to video production manager. Named Russ Troeller live production coordinator.

TENNESSEE — TE Eli Wolf announced he will play as a graduate transfer at Georgia.

