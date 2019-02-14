Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

February 14, 2019 3:08 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Tim Federowicz, RHP Asher Wojciechowski and INF Ernie Clement to minor League contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Xavier Cedeno on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced F Connor Brickley was recalled by the New York Rangers. Recalled F Drew Melanson from Maine (ECHL). Signed D Derek Pratt to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Josh MacDonald was released from his professional tryout contract with Lehigh Valley (AHL) and reassigned to the team. Announced G Branden Komm was recalled by Lehigh Valley.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Signed commissioner Don Garber to a contract extension through 2023.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Edwin Cerrillo to a homegrown player contract.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Chris Wehan.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named David Bibee defensive assistant for football.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Marty McCauley men’s and women’s golf coach.

