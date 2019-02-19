Listen Live Sports

Tiafoe loses to Daniel Evans in 1st round at Delray Beach

February 19, 2019 11:03 pm
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Frances Tiafoe squandered an early lead and lost Tuesday to Britain’s Daniel Evans in the first round of the Delray Beach Open, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Tiafoe, seeded No. 3, lost his third match in a row. He won the first five games and was up 4-1 in the third set but couldn’t close out the match against Evans, ranked No. 148.

Top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro, playing his first match after missing four months with a right knee injury, swept Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-5.

No. 2 John Isner eliminated Peter Polansky 6-3, 7-6 (4). No. 4 Steve Johnson beat Jason Jung 7-6 (3), 6-4.

