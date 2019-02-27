Tigers 10, Yankees 4

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 1 1 1 1 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Beckham pr 1 1 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 2 2 4 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Pterson lf 1 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 2 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 1 1 2 Ty.Wade 3b 1 0 0 0 Woodrow rf 1 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 2 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 1 K.Hlder ss 1 0 1 0 B.Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0 Gr.Bird dh 2 1 1 3 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 2 1 A.Rmine c 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez pr 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 Goodrum dh 2 1 1 0 M.Lipka rf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 1 1 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 1 1 J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 Mahtook pr 1 1 0 0 Totals 22 4 4 3 Totals 25 10 9 10

New York 400 000 —4 Detroit 505 000 xxx—10

E_Harrison (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 0, Detroit 4. 2B_Hicks (2), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (1), Candelario (2). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Bird (1), Stewart (2). SB_Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Adams L, 0-1 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 Lail 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 0 Acevedo 2-3 2 5 5 2 0 Hutchison 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Brothers 1 0 0 0 1 0 Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 0 Detroit Fulmer W, 1-0 2 3 4 4 1 0 Greene H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mize 0 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Acevedo (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Joe West; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:15 (:16 delay). A_6,645

