Tigers 10, Yankees 4

February 27, 2019 7:45 pm
 
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 1 1 1 1
LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Beckham pr 1 1 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 2 2 4
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Pterson lf 1 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 2 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 1 1 2
Ty.Wade 3b 1 0 0 0 Woodrow rf 1 0 0 0
G.Trres ss 2 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 1
K.Hlder ss 1 0 1 0 B.Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0
Gr.Bird dh 2 1 1 3 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 2 1
A.Rmine c 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez pr 1 0 0 0
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 Goodrum dh 2 1 1 0
M.Lipka rf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0
J.Mrcer ss 1 1 0 0
Greiner c 2 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0
Mahtook pr 1 1 0 0
Totals 22 4 4 3 Totals 25 10 9 10
New York 400 000 —4
Detroit 505 000 xxx—10

E_Harrison (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 0, Detroit 4. 2B_Hicks (2), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (1), Candelario (2). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Bird (1), Stewart (2). SB_Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Adams L, 0-1 1-3 4 5 5 1 0
Lail 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 0
Acevedo 2-3 2 5 5 2 0
Hutchison 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Brothers 1 0 0 0 1 0
Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 0
Detroit
Fulmer W, 1-0 2 3 4 4 1 0
Greene H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mize 0 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Acevedo (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Joe West; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:15 (:16 delay). A_6,645

