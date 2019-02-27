Tigers 10, Yankees 4

|New York
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ty.Wade 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Woodrow rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Hlder ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dixon 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gr.Bird dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Rmine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Lipka rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahtook pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|22
|4
|4
|3
|Totals
|25
|10
|9
|10
|New York
|400
|000
|—4
|Detroit
|505
|000
|xxx—10
E_Harrison (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 0, Detroit 4. 2B_Hicks (2), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (1), Candelario (2). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Bird (1), Stewart (2). SB_Goodrum (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Adams L, 0-1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Lail
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acevedo
|2-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Hutchison
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brothers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Fulmer W, 1-0
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Greene H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mize
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Acevedo (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Joe West; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:15 (:16 delay). A_6,645
