Tigers 12, Fire 2

February 22, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Southeastern Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ma.Mesa cf 4 0 1 0 Cameron cf 3 0 0 0
M.Tylor rf 4 0 1 0 Woodrow cf 2 1 1 1
I.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro 3b 2 0 1 0
N.Strhl 1b 3 1 1 0 D.Pnero 3b 2 1 1 1
J.Nlson ph 1 0 1 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0
Gdalupe dh 3 0 2 2 Mntgmry lf 1 2 1 1
Summers ph 1 0 0 0 B.Dixon 1b 2 1 1 1
Valerio lf 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 1 2 1
T.Dlfel ph 1 0 1 0 Pterson dh 2 0 1 0
Anagnos 2b 2 0 0 0 Plcelli ph 2 1 1 2
C.Viera ss 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 2b 2 0 1 0
Estrada c 2 0 0 0 K.Eaves 2b 1 1 1 1
Onstott c 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0
D L Crz ss 3 0 0 0 Alcntra ss 2 1 1 0
J.Rgers c 1 1 1 1
Scvcque c 2 1 2 2
J.Rbson rf 2 0 0 0
C.Gbson rf 1 1 1 1
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 35 12 17 12
Southeastern 000 100 100—2
Detroit 011 000 19x—12

E_Alcantara (1). DP_Southeastern 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Southeastern 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Castro (1), Montgomery (1), Rodriguez 2 (2), Eaves (1), Alcantara (1), Scivicque (1), Gibson (1). 3B_Guadalupe (1), Policelli (1), Castro (1). HR_Pinero (1), Dixon (1), Rogers (1). SB_Mesa (1). CS_Mesa (1). SF_Eaves (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Southeastern
Dieguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hartle 1 2 1 1 0 0
Covers 1 2 1 1 0 1
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fraser 1 1 0 0 1 0
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Long 1 2 1 1 1 0
Wilson 0 3 4 4 1 0
Gast 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Thomas 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Detroit
Turnbull 2 1 0 0 0 1
Mize 2 3 1 1 0 2
Funkhouser 2 0 0 0 0 4
Soto 1 1 1 0 0 2
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Voelker 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ric Jones; First, Eric Ahrens; Second, Ace Coffelt; Third, Miguel Rivera.

T_. A_4,965

