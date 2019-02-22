Tigers 12, Fire 2

|Southeastern
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ma.Mesa cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Woodrow cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|I.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Cstro 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Strhl 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Pnero 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Nlson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gdalupe dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mntgmry lf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Summers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dixon 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Valerio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|T.Dlfel ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Anagnos 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plcelli ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Viera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Lugo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Eaves 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Onstott c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D L Crz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Rgers c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Scvcque c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Rbson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Gbson rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|35
|12
|17
|12
|Southeastern
|000
|100
|100—2
|Detroit
|011
|000
|19x—12
E_Alcantara (1). DP_Southeastern 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Southeastern 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Castro (1), Montgomery (1), Rodriguez 2 (2), Eaves (1), Alcantara (1), Scivicque (1), Gibson (1). 3B_Guadalupe (1), Policelli (1), Castro (1). HR_Pinero (1), Dixon (1), Rogers (1). SB_Mesa (1). CS_Mesa (1). SF_Eaves (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Southeastern
|Dieguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hartle
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Covers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fraser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Long
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Gast
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Thomas
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Turnbull
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mize
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Funkhouser
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Soto
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jimenez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Voelker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ric Jones; First, Eric Ahrens; Second, Ace Coffelt; Third, Miguel Rivera.
T_. A_4,965
