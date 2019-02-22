Tigers 13, Fire 2

Southeastern Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Ma.Mesa cf 4 0 1 0 Cameron cf 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor rf 4 0 1 0 Woodrow cf 2 1 1 1 I.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro 3b 2 0 1 0 N.Strhl 1b 3 1 1 0 D.Pnero 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Nlson ph 1 0 1 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 Gdalupe dh 3 0 2 2 Mntgmry lf 1 2 1 1 Summers ph 1 0 0 0 B.Dixon 1b 2 1 1 1 Valerio lf 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 2 2 1 T.Dlfel ph 1 0 1 0 Pterson dh 2 0 1 0 Anagnos 2b 2 0 0 0 Plcelli ph 2 1 1 2 C.Viera ss 2 0 0 0 C.Sedio ph 1 0 1 1 Estrada c 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 2b 2 0 1 0 Onstott c 1 0 0 0 K.Eaves 2b 1 1 1 1 D L Crz ss 3 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0 Alcntra ss 2 1 1 0 J.Rgers c 1 1 1 1 Scvcque c 2 1 2 2 J.Rbson rf 2 0 0 0 C.Gbson rf 1 1 1 1 Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 36 13 18 13

Southeastern 000 100 100—2 Detroit 011 000 1(10)x—13

E_Alcantara (1). DP_Southeastern 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Southeastern 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Castro (1), Montgomery (1), Rodriguez 2 (2), Eaves (1), Alcantara (1), Scivicque (1), Gibson (1). 3B_Guadalupe (1), Policelli (1), Castro (1). HR_Pinero (1), Dixon (1), Rogers (1). SB_Mesa (1). CS_Mesa (1). SF_Eaves (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Southeastern Dieguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hartle 1 2 1 1 0 0 Covers 1 2 1 1 0 1 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 0 Fraser 1 1 0 0 1 0 Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Long L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 Wilson 0 3 4 4 1 0 Gast 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Thomas 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 Detroit Turnbull 2 1 0 0 0 1 Mize H, 1 2 3 1 1 0 2 Funkhouser H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 Soto W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 0 2 Jimenez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Voelker 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ric Jones; First, Eric Ahrens; Second, Ace Coffelt; Third, Miguel Rivera.

T_2:46. A_4,965

