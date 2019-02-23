Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 4, Blue Jays 0

February 23, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mahtook rf 2 1 2 1 D.Trvis 2b 2 0 0 0
Woodrow ph 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 0 0
V.Reyes lf 2 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 3b 2 1 1 1 Hrnndez lf 2 0 2 0
K.Eaves 3b 2 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
J.Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 2 K.Pllar cf 1 0 0 0
Beckham 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 1 0
Pterson dh 4 0 2 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
J.Rbson cf 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0
J.Mrcer ss 3 0 1 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0
P.Kozma pr 1 0 0 0 Bchette dh 2 0 1 0
Greiner c 2 1 1 0 C.Bggio ph 1 0 0 0
B.Wlson c 1 0 0 0 D.Pmpey rf 2 0 0 0
McKnney rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 30 0 5 0
Detroit 004 000 000—4
Toronto 000 000 000—0

E_Garrett (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 3. LOB_Detroit 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Candelario (1), Greiner (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Moore W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 1
Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 0
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reininger 2 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Carlton 1 1 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Borucki 2 2 0 0 1 1
Pannone L, 0-1 2-3 5 4 4 0 1
Fisk 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gaviglio 2 1 0 0 1 2
Luciano 1 1 0 0 1 0
Mayza 1 2 0 0 0 1
Waguespack 1 0 0 0 0 2
McClelland 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marty Foster; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:29. A_5,040

Advertisement

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.