Tigers 4, Blue Jays 0

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mahtook rf 2 1 2 1 D.Trvis 2b 2 0 0 0 Woodrow ph 2 0 0 0 E.Sgard 2b 2 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 2 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 2 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 1 1 Hrnndez lf 2 0 2 0 K.Eaves 3b 2 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 J.Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 2 K.Pllar cf 1 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 1 0 Pterson dh 4 0 2 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 J.Rbson cf 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 3 0 1 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 P.Kozma pr 1 0 0 0 Bchette dh 2 0 1 0 Greiner c 2 1 1 0 C.Bggio ph 1 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 1 0 0 0 D.Pmpey rf 2 0 0 0 McKnney rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 30 0 5 0

Detroit 004 000 000—4 Toronto 000 000 000—0

E_Garrett (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 3. LOB_Detroit 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Candelario (1), Greiner (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Moore W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 1 Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 0 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reininger 2 1 0 0 0 1 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Carlton 1 1 0 0 1 0 Toronto Borucki 2 2 0 0 1 1 Pannone L, 0-1 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 Fisk 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gaviglio 2 1 0 0 1 2 Luciano 1 1 0 0 1 0 Mayza 1 2 0 0 0 1 Waguespack 1 0 0 0 0 2 McClelland 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marty Foster; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:29. A_5,040

