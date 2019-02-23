Tigers 4, Blue Jays 0

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mahtook rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|D.Trvis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Woodrow ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|K.Eaves 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smt Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|K.Pllar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rbson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrcer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Kozma pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Bggio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pmpey rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|McKnney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Detroit
|004
|000
|000—4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Garrett (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 3. LOB_Detroit 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Candelario (1), Greiner (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Goodrum (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Moore W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reininger
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carlton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Borucki
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pannone L, 0-1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Fisk
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaviglio
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Luciano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mayza
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Waguespack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McClelland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Marty Foster; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:29. A_5,040
