Tillie out indefinitely with torn ligament in foot

February 9, 2019 9:21 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ligament in his right foot in Thursday’s win over San Francisco.

The team said prior to Saturday’s game that Tillie’s injury will not require surgery.

Coach Mark Few expressed hope the 6-foot-10 forward will be back for the postseason.

Tillie, a big contributor last year, has already missed the first two months of this season with a foot injury and has played in only nine games.

