Timberwolves-Hawks, Box

MINNESOTA (123)

Wiggins 9-20 1-2 21, Saric 1-11 4-4 6, Towns 12-19 8-13 37, Jones 3-10 0-0 7, Okogie 4-9 5-6 15, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 4-4 1-3 9, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Bayless 2-6 0-0 4, Rose 7-17 4-5 18. Totals 44-102 23-33 123.

ATLANTA (131)

Prince 2-9 1-1 5, Collins 13-21 6-6 34, Dedmon 3-5 0-2 7, Young 9-22 16-17 36, Huerter 2-9 0-0 6, Bembry 7-14 1-1 16, Spellman 3-4 0-0 6, Len 0-2 1-2 1, Sibert 1-1 0-0 3, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 6-8 2-3 17, Bazemore 0-12 0-0 0. Totals 46-108 27-32 131.

Minnesota 40 28 27 23 5—123 Atlanta 33 27 26 32 13—131

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 12-38 (Towns 5-9, Tolliver 2-4, Okogie 2-6, Wiggins 2-6, Jones 1-2, Deng 0-1, Bayless 0-4, Saric 0-6), Atlanta 12-29 (Carter 3-5, Collins 2-4, Young 2-5, Huerter 2-5, Sibert 1-1, Dedmon 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Len 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Prince 0-3). Fouled Out_Dedmon, Towns. Rebounds_Minnesota 47 (Towns 18), Atlanta 65 (Bembry 14). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Jones 11), Atlanta 32 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 24, Atlanta 25. Technicals_Bazemore. A_14,101 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.