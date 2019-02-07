Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Timberwolves-Magic, Box

February 7, 2019 9:22 pm
 
MINNESOTA (112)

Wiggins 10-28 3-5 23, Gibson 2-6 6-6 10, Towns 12-16 1-1 27, Bayless 0-6 0-0 0, Okogie 6-12 0-0 13, Deng 1-3 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 7-11 0-0 17, Tolliver 0-3 0-0 0, Dieng 3-5 0-0 6, Canaan 5-8 0-0 13, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 10-12 112.

ORLANDO (122)

Isaac 3-6 2-2 9, Gordon 5-13 8-8 19, Vucevic 9-16 2-2 21, Augustin 1-3 4-4 6, Fournier 8-13 1-1 18, Iwundu 2-4 1-3 6, Birch 1-2 2-2 4, Briscoe 3-3 1-1 7, Ross 13-23 0-0 32. Totals 45-83 21-23 122.

Minnesota 31 27 27 27—112
Orlando 32 39 31 20—122

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-26 (Canaan 3-5, Saric 3-6, Towns 2-3, Deng 1-1, Okogie 1-2, Tolliver 0-2, Wiggins 0-2, Bayless 0-5), Orlando 11-26 (Ross 6-13, Isaac 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Iwundu 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Augustin 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Towns 11), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 10). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Canaan 6), Orlando 23 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Orlando 16. Technicals_Towns. A_17,184 (18,846).

