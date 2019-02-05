Listen Live Sports

Tomas Berdych enjoys winning return to Open Sud de France

February 5, 2019 4:05 pm
 
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Former champion Tomas Berdych made a winning return to the Open Sud de France on Tuesday with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.

Berdych, who won the hardcourt title in 2012, saved seven of the 11 break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

The Czech player will next face eighth-seeded Benoit Paire, who defeated Evgeny Donskoy of Russia 7-5, 6-3. Berdych has won all three previous meetings against the French player.

Also Tuesday, sixth-seeded Jeremy Chardy defeated Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-1, 6-1, while Ernests Gulbis, Antoine Hoang and Filip Krajinovic also advanced.

American Denis Kudla lost 6-2, 6-1 to seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

___

