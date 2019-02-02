Listen Live Sports

February 2, 2019 2:02 pm
 
1. Tennessee (19-1) at Texas A&M. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

2. Duke (19-2) beat St. John’s 91-61. Next: vs. Boston College, Tuesday.

3. Virginia (19-1) vs. Miami. Next: vs. No. 2 Duke.

4. Gonzaga (20-2) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

5. Michigan (20-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (18-3) vs. Indiana. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.

7. Kentucky (17-3) at Florida. Next: vs. South Carolina, Tuesday.

8. Nevada (20-1) vs. Boise State. Next: at Colorado State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (16-4) at No. 15 Louisville. Next: vs. No. 23 N.C. State, Tuesday.

10. Marquette (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Tuesday.

11. Kansas (16-5) vs. No. 16 Texas Tech. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

12. Virginia Tech (18-3) beat No. 23 N.C. State 47-24. Next: vs. No. 15 Louisville, Monday.

13. Houston (21-1) did not play. Next: at UCF, Thursday.

14. Villanova (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

15. Louisville (16-5) vs. No. 9 North Carolina. Next: at No. 12 Virginia Tech, Monday.

16. Texas Tech (17-4) at No. 11 Kansas. Next: vs. West Virginia, Monday.

17. Purdue (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

18. Buffalo (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan.

19. LSU (17-3) vs. Arkansas. Next: at No. 22 Mississippi State, Wednesday.

20. Iowa State (16-5) vs. Texas. Next: at Oklahoma, Monday.

21. Maryland (17-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Wednesday.

22. Mississippi State (15-5) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 19 LSU, Wednesday.

23. N.C. State (16-6) lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24. Next: at No. 9 North Carolina, Tuesday.

24. Wisconsin (16-6) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

25. Florida State (15-5) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: at Syracuse, Tuesday.

